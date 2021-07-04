Nicondra: Summer storms continue through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wetter than average weather again to put a bit of a damper on the Fourth of July outdoor celebrations. As we moved into the evening hours shower coverage is diminishing so most areas should be drier by the later evening hours.

Heading into the week ahead we will see some very standard summer weather. Expect hot days as high temperatures top out near 90 and afternoon storms with short lived heavy down pours in spurts across the region. Muggy conditions will stick around through the week. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Elsa continues to spin in the Caribbean. It is making a slow turn north across Cuba toward the Florida Keys. The storm is expected to move across the extreme eastern Gulf of Mexico and move into Florida and Georgia. It is unlikely to have any direct effects on the Central Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor the system.

