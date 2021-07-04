One dead, one injured in Carrollton Ave. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead and another man injured Sunday.

Police reported the shooting just after Noon.

According to NOPD, two men arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was later pronounced dead. The second victim is listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy.

If anyone has any information that could help investigators, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.