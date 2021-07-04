RTA website outage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The RTA issues a warning to its website and app users after they were both shut down.

The website currently displays a message stating they are having server issues and letting users know to please try again later.

In a statement, the RTA says the website and “Go-Mobile” app were shut down by their third-party vendor due to suspicious activity.

The vendor hasn’t identified a data breach and is working to restore the platforms as soon as possible.

