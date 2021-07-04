BBB Accredited Business
Street closures and parking restrictions for ‘Go 4th On the River’ event

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A number of street closures and parking restrictions will go into effect in the French Quarter tomorrow.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the NOPD will restrict traffic, with no vehicles allowed on the following streets:

  • Bourbon St. from Canal St. to St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Decatur St. from Canal to Dumaine streets from 6:30 p.m. or until crowds dispense

No-parking zones will be in effect on the following streets:

  • Bourbon St. from Canal to St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Decatur St. from Canal to Dumaine streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m. and Crescent Park will extend its hours to accommodate firework viewers.

