Uncle Sam Jam was a slam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain didn’t put a damper on the Uncle Sam Jam Fest in Jefferson Parish.

Covid canceled last year’s event at Lafreniere Park but organizer’s promised an even bigger event and better this year.

In 2019 the fireworks show saw more than 30,000 people attend.

This year organizers were excited to bring back the music, food, and fireworks.

