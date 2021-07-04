BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Expect 4th of July sun and storms

Highs will be near 90 today with some afternoon downpours.
4th of July outlook
4th of July outlook(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It wouldn’t be the 4th of July without some chance of Mother Nature bringing her own fireworks to the party.

For your Independence Day, not as stormy is the wording I’m using as the washout weather from Saturday seems to be behind us. That doesn’t mean it isn’t going to rain though as we still have a 50% storm chance for today. This means expect some sun, expect some downpours but the rain will be mainly in the form of afternoon pop ups.

As we get to this evening and fireworks time, the loss of daytime heating should lead to the lessening of our storm chances. Rain coverage will drop down to 20% by 8-9 tonight which is perfect timing for all the local firework displays.

The week ahead is classic summer as every single day has a high of 90 with a 40%-50% rain chance. I don’t see any changes in this weather pattern coming anytime soon.

Elsa is now a tropical storm and is passing between Jamaica and Cuba. The system has started a weakening phase and with a landfall in Cuba expected later tonight, the chances the storm restrengthens into a hurricane is getting smaller and smaller. All models continue to agree a turn up the Florida Peninsula will happen by Tuesday with all impacts from this storm staying well to our east.

Have a safe and Happy 4th of July!

