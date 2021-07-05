BBB Accredited Business
13 people shot, 1 killed over Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans

A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating almost a dozen shootings that happened over the holiday weekend.

The first shooting occurred on Saturday, July 3 around 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Clouet Street and North Claiborne Avenue. One man was shot.

A woman was shot a few hours later, around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Read Boulevard.

At 2:01 p.m., NOPD says a man was shot at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Just after midnight on July 4, police say a man was shot at an unknown location and arrived at the hospital.

A few hours later, around 3:25 a.m., a man was shot in the 2000 block of St. Roch Avenue.

At 3:36 a.m., a woman was shot at the intersection of I-10 West and Orleans Avenue.

Two men were shot in the 3100 block of S. Carrolton Avenue around noon on July 4. One of the victims died and the other is listed in critical condition. The identity of the victim is unknown.

At 9:33 p.m., NOPD says a woman was shot in the 12000 block of N. I-10 Service Road.

The violence spilled over into the new week. On Monday, July 5, four more people were injured in shootings, according to NOPD.

A man and a woman were shot in the 5700 block of N. Claiborne Avenue.

A man was shot in the 300 block of Royal Street in the French Quarter. Police say the victim was walking down Bourbon Street with friends when they heard shots and realized he had been struck.

Another man was shot in the 1400 block of Mandeville Street.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

If you have any information that may be useful, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 822-1111.

