4-year-old injured in hit-and-run accident

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a vehicle from a hit-and-run that occurred on July 4.

Approximately at 9:48 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run that occurred in the 600 block of Paul Fredrick St, located in Luling.

During the investigation, deputies learned that an unknown make or model dark-colored sports vehicle SUV traveling at a high rate of speed struck a 4-year-old child that was in the roadway.

The driver initially stopped but fled the scene in the vehicle moments after. The driver was described as a black male with dreadlocks.

The 4-year-old juvenile sustained severe injuries and is currently under observation at a local hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500.

