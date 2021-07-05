Bruce: Same story different day; Sun and storms with downpours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More of the same, as midday showers and storms move through. Higher rain chances will be south of I-12 to the coast. Expect warm to hot muggy days as high temperatures top out near 90 when scattered storms don’t briefly cool you down. With the above average rain through spring to the current time, grouds are saturated and heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Bruce: Same story different day! Yes, more rain and spotty storms from late morning into the afternoon. Some dry hours in between but any downpours could case flash flooding. i see no chance through most of the week. pic.twitter.com/PySF1BW8E3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 5, 2021

Elsa is making a turn north across Cuba toward the Florida Keys today. The storm is expected to move across the extreme eastern Gulf of Mexico and move into Florida and Georgia. It is unlikely to have any direct effects on the Central Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor the system.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.