Bruce: Same story different day; Sun and storms with downpours

Monday afternoon showers
Monday afternoon showers(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More of the same, as midday showers and storms move through. Higher rain chances will be south of I-12 to the coast. Expect warm to hot muggy days as high temperatures top out near 90 when scattered storms don’t briefly cool you down. With the above average rain through spring to the current time, grouds are saturated and heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Elsa is making a turn north across Cuba toward the Florida Keys today. The storm is expected to move across the extreme eastern Gulf of Mexico and move into Florida and Georgia. It is unlikely to have any direct effects on the Central Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor the system.

