Crowds gather for 4th of July celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The French Quarter turned red, white, and blue for the 4th of July weekend. Since the city lifted so many Covid restrictions, the wide-open ongoing party was both a draw and a surprise to visitors.

Local business owners are thrilled and relieved to seat all the foot of traffic since the cancellation of events last year due to the pandemic.

With the help from Will Smith, the 4th of July fireworks show was almost canceled due to funding issues. Now with the light show being back on, fans can catch a spectacular light show and maybe a glimpse of the Independence Day Hero.

