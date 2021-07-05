BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

‘It’s back’ the New Orleans Home and Garden Show returns

After a 2-year hiatus, the New Orleans Home and Garden Show will return back to the Superdome...
After a 2-year hiatus, the New Orleans Home and Garden Show will return back to the Superdome in 2022.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 2-year hiatus, the New Orleans Home and Garden Show will return back to the Superdome in 2022.

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater New Orleans announced the prominent consumer home show will take place over 3 days from March 11-March 13.

“As we emerge from the pandemic as a community, the Home & Garden Show has become more relevant and important to residents and local businesses than ever before,” says John Heald, president. of HBA/GNO.

When it returns the show will celebrate its 65th anniversary and hundreds of home and garden vendors are expected to participate in food and product demonstrations, seminars, and workshops.

The show did not go on in 2020 because of the pandemic, the only other year it missed was in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
Josaiha Sanders, 20, was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana-infused edibles on Bourbon...
Man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana edibles on Bourbon Street

Latest News

The French Quarter turned red, white, and blue for the 4th of July weekend.
Crowds gather for 4th of July celebration
The Uncle Sam Jam drew more than 30,000 people this year after it was canceled last year due to...
Uncle Sam Jam was a slam
A number of street closures and parking restrictions will go into effect in the French Quarter...
Street closures and parking restrictions for ‘Go 4th On the River’ event
People are ready to light up the sky this weekend with fireworks. Due to inclement weather,...
City Park events canceled