‘It’s back’ the New Orleans Home and Garden Show returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 2-year hiatus, the New Orleans Home and Garden Show will return back to the Superdome in 2022.

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater New Orleans announced the prominent consumer home show will take place over 3 days from March 11-March 13.

“As we emerge from the pandemic as a community, the Home & Garden Show has become more relevant and important to residents and local businesses than ever before,” says John Heald, president. of HBA/GNO.

When it returns the show will celebrate its 65th anniversary and hundreds of home and garden vendors are expected to participate in food and product demonstrations, seminars, and workshops.

The show did not go on in 2020 because of the pandemic, the only other year it missed was in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina.

