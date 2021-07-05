Man dead as result of drive-by shooting, Tangipahoa officials say

PONCHATOULA, La (WVUE) - As first responders arrived at Ponchaotula residence tonight to answer what they thought was a medical call, a homicide investigation is now underway as it was discovered that the victim died by gunshot.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Harry Hughes, 69, died at a residence on North 11th Street by a gunshot wound that occurred earlier in the night.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that investigators determined that the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, (985) 345-6150.

