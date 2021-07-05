BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man dead as result of drive-by shooting, Tangipahoa officials say

(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La (WVUE) - As first responders arrived at Ponchaotula residence tonight to answer what they thought was a medical call, a homicide investigation is now underway as it was discovered that the victim died by gunshot.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Harry Hughes, 69, died at a residence on North 11th Street by a gunshot wound that occurred earlier in the night.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that investigators determined that the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, (985) 345-6150.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge

Latest News

Hammond Police investigate early morning homicide at Waffle House on Highway 190
Questions surround a early morning homicide in Hammond
The French Quarter turned red, white, and blue for the 4th of July weekend.
Crowds gather for 4th of July celebration
NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive located in the Seventh District.
Shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive
A New Orleans resident competes in the Nathan's famous 4th of July hot dog eating contest.
Local resident to compete in national hot dog eating contest