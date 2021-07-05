BBB Accredited Business
Man shot, killed at Waffle House in Hammond, police say

Hammond Police investigate early morning homicide at Waffle House on Highway 190
Hammond Police investigate early morning homicide at Waffle House on Highway 190(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead and police are searching for answers after an early morning shooting in Hammond.

According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened at a Waffle House on Highway 190 around 3:54 a.m. on July 4.

Officers say Robbert Armstrong, 30, of Ponchatoula, was killed in the shooting.

At this time, the Hammond Police Department is searching for leads that may lead to understanding what happened. One person of interest has been ruled out.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying suspects or witnesses from the incident is asked to call the Hammond Police Department or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-554-5245.

