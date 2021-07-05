BBB Accredited Business
Questions surround a early morning homicide in Hammond

Hammond Police investigate early morning homicide at Waffle House on Highway 190
Hammond Police investigate early morning homicide at Waffle House on Highway 190(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for answers after an early morning incident left a man dead at a Waffle House in Hammond.

On arrival, officers found the victim, Robbert Armstrong, 30, of Ponchatoula, dead from gunshot wounds, said City Administrator Lacy Landrum. Police arrived at the Highway 190 location shortly after the incident occurred at 3:54 a.m., she said.

At this time, the Hammond Police Department is searching for leads that may lead to understanding what happened this morning and one person of interest has been ruled out.

Landrum said that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone that may have information that could lead to identifying suspects or witnesses from the incident is being asked to contact the Hammond Police Department or anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.

