Ranking the Saints: #16 Marcus Davenport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 2020 was a down season for Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport. He missed five games due to injury and only had 1.5 sacks, the lowest total of his career. With the departure of Trey Hendrickson and drafting of Payton Turner, Davenport must bounce back in 2021.

That’s why he comes in at #16 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

In 2019, Davenport had his best season as a pro with six sacks and put constant pressure on the quarterback. That’s why he’s in New Orleans: to be an anchor on the edge opposite Cam Jordan.

Thus far, it hasn’t fully blossomed, and this could season could be one of his last opportunities to prove he can do it. With their many departures this offseason, the Saints defense could certainly benefit from Davenport finally becoming what the organization drafted him to be.

