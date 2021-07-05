Ranking the Saints: #17 Malcolm Jenkins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After six seasons away in Philadelphia, safety Malcolm Jenkins returned to the Saints in 2020 and was pretty solid. That’s why he comes in at #17 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

Jenkins started slow but eventually found his footing within Dennis Allen’s defense. He finished tied for first on the team with three interceptions and was second on the team with 91 tackles. He also chipped in 2.5 sacks.

Jenkins will turn 34 this season, which makes him one of the most experienced players on the team. With a lot of turnover on the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the Saints will have to lean on his leadership in locker room. Hopefully Jenkins has enough left in the tank to keep the Saints successful once again.

