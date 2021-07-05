Shelby: Scattered storms, temps near 90

Standard summer weather on tap for the week ahead. Expect hot days as high temperatures top out near 90 when scattered storms don’t briefly cool you down. Some of these storms could be downpours and even lead to localized street flooding. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Elsa is making a turn north across Cuba toward the Florida Keys today. The storm is expected to move across the extreme eastern Gulf of Mexico and move into Florida and Georgia. It is unlikely to have any direct effects on the Central Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor the system.

