Shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive

NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive located in the Seventh District.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive located in the Seventh District.

Initial reports show one adult male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

No further details are currently available.

