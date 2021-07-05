Shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 20 block of Curtis Drive located in the Seventh District.
Initial reports show one adult male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.
No further details are currently available.
