BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

13-year-old allegedly stole vehicle, led deputies on high-speed chase

A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a...
A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase across two parishes.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase across two parishes.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to an address on Dorseyville Lane on June 30 after the juvenile reportedly ran away and stole a vehicle.

Detectives were able to track the vehicle in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 2.

Deputies in Iberville Parish attempted to stop the vehicle when a high-speed pursuit began on LA 69 heading towards Assumption Parish.

Sheriff Falcon says Assumption Parish deputies deployed spike strips along LA 70 near the Entergy substation. The teen’s vehicle struck the spike strip, which ended the pursuit.

The 13-year-old was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and runaway juvenile. The juvenile is in custody pending court proceedings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Fireworks explode in Toledo neighborhood
Fireworks explode in Toledo neighborhood
Sister of FL collapse victim
Sister of FL collapse victim
Doctors identify a new COVID-19 variant in the New Orleans area called Delta-Plus, a troubling...
Delta-Plus variant found in New Orleans area as concern grows in states with low vaccination rates
The Slidell Police SWAT team was deployed to Stone Creek Apartments in reference to an armed,...
Peaceful surrender following two-hour standoff in Slidell