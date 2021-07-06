13-year-old allegedly stole vehicle, led deputies on high-speed chase

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase across two parishes.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to an address on Dorseyville Lane on June 30 after the juvenile reportedly ran away and stole a vehicle.

Detectives were able to track the vehicle in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 2.

Deputies in Iberville Parish attempted to stop the vehicle when a high-speed pursuit began on LA 69 heading towards Assumption Parish.

Sheriff Falcon says Assumption Parish deputies deployed spike strips along LA 70 near the Entergy substation. The teen’s vehicle struck the spike strip, which ended the pursuit.

The 13-year-old was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and runaway juvenile. The juvenile is in custody pending court proceedings.

