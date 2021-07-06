2 hour stand-off with armed subject in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Slidell Police SWAT team was deployed to Stone Creek Apartments in reference to an armed, barricaded subject.

After a 2 hour stand-off and successful negotiations, the subject surrendered peacefully. There is still active police presence as the investigation is ongoing.

There is no active threat at this time and residents will be allowed back into the complex shortly.

