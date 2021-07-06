BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Biden: With rise of variant, reconsider vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyper-local vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court
Criminal District Court in New Orleans (File)
After 18 months, jury trials set to resume at Orleans Criminal District Court
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Health experts concerned 4th of July will spark delta variant spread
avondale
GNO Inc Says Louisiana is Prime For Wind Power Future
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft