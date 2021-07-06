BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Body found in median of I-55 in Hammond may have been there for 30 days, deputies say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a body found off the interstate in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, a body was discovered by a grass-cutting crew in the median of I-55 near Exit 28 in Hammond at around 10:15 a.m. on July 6.

Travis says the body is dressed in men’s clothing and may have been stationary in that location for about 30 days prior to being discovered.

Detectives did not find any signs of trauma to the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPSO or Crime Stoppers, (800) 554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Blue Zoo is closed inside the Mall of Louisiana
Blue Zoo is closed inside the Mall of Louisiana
Body found in median of I-55 in Hammond
Body found in median of I-55 in Hammond
Python loose at Mall of Louisiana
Python loose at Mall of Louisiana
A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a...
13-year-old allegedly stole vehicle, led deputies on high-speed chase