BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.

He says he believes she is now planning to officially retire and no longer needs his services.

Rudolph has worked with Spears since her breakout 1995 single, “Baby One More Time.”

No comment has been made yet by Spears’ team on her career plans.

This comes nearly two weeks after the singer claimed during a court hearing that she was forced to perform and take medication against her will during her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

She called it “abusive.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East