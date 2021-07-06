Bruce: As Elsa approaches Florida-we will see our own tropical downpours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Elsa approaches Florida-we will see our own tropical downpours. The rain we see however is not related to the storm hundreds of miles to our southeast. Some of the downpours will be very efficient rainfall can drop 1 to 2 inches of rain quickly leading to some street flooding. Otherwise, the hot and muggy feel will continue with high temperatures reaching near 90 each day. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Bruce: Elsa moves closer to the west peninsula of Florida. Winds and gusts 45-60mph, high surf and heavy rain in squalls. the rain we see today has nothing to do with elsa. Just lots of moisture and daytime heating. Keep the umbrellas close by. pic.twitter.com/GQqTISG9hu — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 6, 2021

Rain chances will drop some as we head into the weekend, but spotty downpours are still possible even then.

Elsa will bring rain and gusty winds to the Florida peninsula through Wednesday when it is expected to move inland and travel up the the East Coast. No impacts to the FOX 8 viewing area are expected.

