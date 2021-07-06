BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: As Elsa approaches Florida-we will see our own tropical downpours

Tropical rain/storms here
Tropical rain/storms here(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Elsa approaches Florida-we will see our own tropical downpours. The rain we see however is not related to the storm hundreds of miles to our southeast. Some of the downpours will be very efficient rainfall can drop 1 to 2 inches of rain quickly leading to some street flooding. Otherwise, the hot and muggy feel will continue with high temperatures reaching near 90 each day. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Rain chances will drop some as we head into the weekend, but spotty downpours are still possible even then.

Elsa will bring rain and gusty winds to the Florida peninsula through Wednesday when it is expected to move inland and travel up the the East Coast. No impacts to the FOX 8 viewing area are expected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Rain Chances
Shelby: Summer feel and scattered storms
Monday: Nincondra's evening weather forecast
Monday: Nincondra's evening weather forecast
Quick heavy down pours already have July rain totals at the airport running well above normal.
Nicondra: Rain continues through the week
Bruce's Monday noon forecast: Sun and storms
Bruce's Monday noon forecast: Sun and storms