Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson will not run in Tokyo Olympics
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson tested positive for marijuana earlier this month and would be suspended for one month which would disqualify her from running in the women’s 100-meter race.

Richardson “successfully completed a counseling program regarding her use of cannabis,” which under USADA rules knocks her ineligibility down to one month.

However, this would still allow her to compete in the women’s 4x100 meter relay.

According to the Associated Press, she will now be left off the U.S. relay team.

