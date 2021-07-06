BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain continues through the week

Quick heavy down pours already have July rain totals at the airport running well above normal.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No big changes through most of the week. Expect showers and storms move through during the day with the highest rain coverage afternoon through the early evening. Hot and muggy days continue with high temperatures topping out around the 90 degree mark. Storms and clouds give a bit of a respite in temperatures, but the humidity keeps the summer feel in play. Very efficient rainfall can drop 1 to 2 inches of rain quickly leading to some street flooding. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Elsa is moving towards the Florida Keys after crossing Cuba. The storm is expected to move across the extreme eastern Gulf of Mexico, making landfall along the eastern Florida coast and moving on to Georgia. It is unlikely to have any direct effects on the Central Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor the system.

