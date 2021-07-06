Ranking the Saints: #15 Andrus Peat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andrus Peat is entering his seventh season here in New Orleans and returns as the team’s starting left guard. He has the second longest tenure along the offensive line, behind only Terron Armstead, which is a big reason why he’s #15 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

Peat has certainly had his moments where he’s sturggled, plus he’s battled injuries throughout his time here. Overall though, he’s been a productive player especially in the run game where his physical style really shows up.

He’s also versatile. Peat can slide over to tackle if the need presents itself. In 2021, Peat can hopefully stay healthy and be a key part of one of the best position groups on the entire roster.

