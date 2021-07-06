BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Ranking the Saints: #15 Andrus Peat

Andrus Peat (75) returning for his seventh season in New Orleans. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
Andrus Peat (75) returning for his seventh season in New Orleans. (Source: Mark LaGrange)(KALB)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andrus Peat is entering his seventh season here in New Orleans and returns as the team’s starting left guard. He has the second longest tenure along the offensive line, behind only Terron Armstead, which is a big reason why he’s #15 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

Peat has certainly had his moments where he’s sturggled, plus he’s battled injuries throughout his time here. Overall though, he’s been a productive player especially in the run game where his physical style really shows up.

He’s also versatile. Peat can slide over to tackle if the need presents itself. In 2021, Peat can hopefully stay healthy and be a key part of one of the best position groups on the entire roster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Marcus Davenport (No. 92) comes in at #16 on our countdown.
Ranking the Saints: #16 Marcus Davenport
Malcolm Jenkins and the Saints defense celebrate an interception against the 49ers.
Ranking the Saints: #17 Malcolm Jenkins
Saints kicker Wil Lutz is back in 2021.
Ranking the Saints: #18 Wil Lutz
Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris looks add even more value in the passing game this season. |...
Ranking the Saints: #19 Deonte Harris