Shelby: Summer feel and scattered storms

More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast today. Very efficient rainfall can drop 1 to 2 inches of rain quickly leading to some street flooding. Otherwise, the hot and muggy feel will continue with high temperatures reaching near 90 each day. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 70s.

Rain chances will drop some as we head into the weekend, but spotty downpours are still possible even then.

Elsa will bring rain and gusty winds to the Florida peninsula through Wednesday when it is expected to move inland and travel up the the East Coast. No impacts to the FOX 8 viewing area are expected.

