Some restaurants struggled with staffing issues even over the 4th of July holiday

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Copeland's Restaurant in Kenner.
Copeland's Restaurant in Kenner.(Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some local restaurants are dealing with staffing issues as lots of people were free to eat out over the extended Fourth of July weekend.

And staffing issues in other industries could be to blame for a shortage of supplies some restaurants count on.

This Fourth of July holiday occurred as more sectors of the economy are open and COVID-19 restrictions are largely relaxed but many food and beverage establishments are struggling to ramp up their staffing.

Robert Catton is General Manager at Copeland’s Restaurant in Kenner.

“We’re probably about 75% staffed right now and that’s not normal for us in Kenner and it’s been a struggle,” said Catton.

He said the restaurant is persistent in interviewing candidates for employment.

“I’m really staffing in the front of the house, for the most part, I could use a few more servers but I really need a lot of kitchen employees and we job fairs, we interview every day, we literally interview every day,” he said.

Hiring challenges are widespread locally and across the nation.

According to the National Restaurant Association, at the end of 2020, the number of restaurant industry employees was down 3.1 million from expected levels and 110,000 restaurant locations are temporarily or permanently closed.

In New Orleans, Lotus Bistro has a message on its website stating that because of staffing shortages starting June 27 it would pivot to catering for private events “only until towards the end of the summer…”

At a recent job fair held locally, managers in other industries expressed issues with hiring as tourism picks up. Myles Holdsworth is with the Ritz Carlton.

“Business has been coming back and returning to the city very rapidly since really the end of the first quarter and so from that time we have really been trying to staff up to full levels and yes it has been a challenge finding enough applicants we are starting to see that increase which is great, great for us and great for the city as well,” he said.

Catton says at Copeland’s salaries are competitive.

“We’re definitely a little bit above the competition; I would say to work for Copeland’s you definitely have to have a passion, you know, it’s a scratch kitchen, so we don’t try to lowball people. We start people with a very aggressive rate,” he said.

He says finding workers is not the only challenge the restaurant has.

“It’s really everything, you know, it’s steaks, it’s catfish, it’s paper products, you just have to make do,” Catton stated.

He surmises suppliers have worker shortages as well.

“The fact that we can’t get certain products from companies, or the price is outrageous because they’re not staffed either; it kind of has a trickle-down effect with all of the lack of staffing,” said Catton.

Nationwide the extra federal jobless benefit ends in September but in Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards compromised with state lawmakers who wanted the $300 federal benefit to end sooner, so the stipend will end on July 31. As part of the compromise, Edwards signed legislation raising the state’s jobless benefit by $28 starting next year.

Catton was asked what he believes is hindering hiring.

“It’s really hard to tell because we have people that we hire and they work one day and they leave and we have a great culture in the restaurant,” he said.

