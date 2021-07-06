BBB Accredited Business
Summer storms stick around

Rain chances lower by the weekend
Rain chances lower this weekend
Rain chances lower this weekend(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mix of sun and storms will continue for the rest of the week. There will be some downpours from time to time but also periods of sun and clouds.

Storm coverage will decrease some heading into the weekend. It will be mostly just spotty in nature. That means temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will peak between 100 and 105 in the afternoon.

Additional tropical development is not expected through the weekend. The very latest on any tropical activity can be found here.

