Trash still piling up in many neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans residents grow more concerned as their trash piles get larger. Some neighborhoods say their garbage hasn’t been picked up in weeks.

Well-kept homes and lawns near Elysian Fields Avenue in Gentilly contrast with overflowing trash and recycling bins. Resident Mary Smith said, “We take pride in our home and in our community.”

The Smiths make an effort to limit their garbage. They’re big recyclers and Mr. Smith said, “I tell my wife all the time put everything food-wise in the garbage disposal.”

Residents say they understand the challenges, but the built-up trash is becoming a health hazard. Mrs. Smith said, “It’s been three weeks with the heat and everything that’s happening we understand that it is a problem and it is a problem for us we’re not just being complainers.”

Since June 1st, 2020 New Orleans 3-1-1 operators recorded nearly 3500 missed trash pick-up calls. While they are spread throughout the city the problem is mostly reported in the largest area including New Orleans East, Gentilly and Lakeview serviced by Metro Service Group.

Richards Disposal services most homes and businesses south of I-10 with a number of complaints as well.

The Empire Service District is responsible for the French Quarter and Downtown Development District logging the fewest number of missed pick-up reports.

Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen represents District E. She said, “They’ve been providing this service since 2017 and this just became a problem recently and there’s a reason why.”

Nguyen said the council must take a close look at the current service contracts set under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration. She said, “I know Metro had the largest contract for the City of New Orleans, of course, covering District E alone with the largest district so they have more households that they are servicing compared to others.”

The company provided a statement explaining they are dealing with the same widespread labor shortage as other industries.

In addition, they’re responsible for 70,000 households so once backlogged even with extra overtime and help from other service providers it will take time to catch up.

Nguyen said, “When you look at the math you know you would wonder first like well how can a company really pay a livable wage.”

She said the $13.60 the company receives is the lowest contract in the city and since it was agreed upon in 2017 many more households occupy their service area.

Nguyen said, “The math again and you talk about . . .this is not about protecting Metro or Richard this is about stating the facts on how do we fix this and again I’m not looking for a band-aid.

Metro Service Group shared in a statement that they pay their employees above the city’s recently mandated living wage and are actively recruiting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.