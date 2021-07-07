1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Three men are in jail and police are searching for the fourth they believe to be responsible for giving a woman a fatal amount of narcotics in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, Sherrial Guidry, 53, died on April 25 from an overdose of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a hotel room on New Orleans Bouelvard.

During the investigation, detectives determined Draper Queen, 40, Kendell Johnson, 40, Howard Girod, 35, and Christopher Rice, 29, were “directly responsible” for Guidry’s death by providing her with the drugs.

Instead of calling 911 immediately, officials say the suspects drove around for nearly an hour searching for Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of opioid overdose emergencies, before notifying someone that Guidry was dead in the hotel room.

The suspects left the area and warrants were issued for their arrests. All four suspects are facing negligent homicide charges.

Officials say Girod is still at-large. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

