Bruce: Elsa makes landfall- More of the same here-Midday spotty storms and downpours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It sounds like a broken record. More of the same with warm and muggy conditions. then spotty showers and storms develop into your midday. A mix of sun and storms will continue for the rest of the week. There will be some downpours at times but also periods of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.

Storm coverage will decrease some heading into the weekend. Rain will be spotty in nature allowing temperatures to soar even higher. That means temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will peak between 100 and 105 in the afternoon.

Elsa made landfall this morning at 10am near Perry Florida northwest of Cedar key.

BRUCE: Elsa making landfall near Perry, FL east of Tallahassee. Winds at landfall 65mph. Elsa will move NNE and gradually weaken before she heads out to sea east of the big NE cities. Today, more spotty storms for us as we stay warm and very muggy. pic.twitter.com/nn26xaWMzx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 7, 2021

