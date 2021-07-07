BBB Accredited Business
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says

Man killed in overnight shooting
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One victim is dead while the other is in stable condition in a nearby hospital following a double shooting on the I-10 service road tonight, authorities say.

Two adult males were shot at the location.

The incident occurred around 9:14 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

