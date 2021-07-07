Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One victim is dead while the other is in stable condition in a nearby hospital following a double shooting on the I-10 service road tonight, authorities say.

Two adult males were shot at the location.

The incident occurred around 9:14 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

