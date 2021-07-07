Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One victim is dead while the other is in stable condition in a nearby hospital following a double shooting on the I-10 service road tonight, authorities say.
Two adult males were shot at the location.
The incident occurred around 9:14 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.