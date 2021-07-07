EPA, Governor asked to investigate Westbank plant suspected of emitting noxious odors over Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Worried the smells could be toxic, Justin Vittitow says the odors overwhelm him and his family right around porch time.

“The main thing for me is worrying about the long-term effects on my daughter. “There are many long-term residents feeling the same way we want to live in a safe environment,” said Vittitow.

Ongoing for a couple of years and feeling as though their complaints fell on deaf ears, Vittitow and dozens of other residents found they were their own best advocates.

They formed JOIN, or Jefferson, Orleans, Irish channel Neighbors for clean air.

“When in the middle of the night, you have fumes seeping into your home and you fear for the safety of your kids. And there’s an LDEQ spokesperson saying we haven’t found a violation. I’m feeling absolutely helpless. It will drive you insane. We need an end to this,” said Vittitow.

They found residents lodged more than 850 complaints to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality ranging from headaches, migraines, difficulty breathing, and respiratory burning from the odors.

They believe a Westbank bulk liquid storage terminal called Blackwater, or BWC, is a possible culprit.

In minutes from an LDEQ zoom meeting with state house representative Mandy Landry, the agency said it “narrowed down a likely potential source of the odors was from BWC Harvey.”

“The peak of complaints happen when they are loading and unloading barges and railcars,” said Vittitow.

According to the LDEQ, these air monitors will be here at the corner of Pleasant and St. Thomas for the better part of the year. The agency says they are still investigating complaints, but also need more scientific data.

“It may or may not be black water so I’m not trying to absolve Blackwater, but I’m also not trying to condemn them if it’s unfair,” said Jay Banks.

Councilmember Jay Banks says he also wants more information and more help.

The city council passed a resolution asking both the governor and the EPA to suspend and review BWC’s pollution permit.

Until policy-makers can intercede at the Westbank plant, Vittitow says he’ll keep holding his breath.

In a statement, a BWC spokesperson said:

We have made significant efforts to engage those in the community who have concerns and to answer their questions, including conducting a site tour of our facility. We will continue to engage in good faith. Nevertheless, the June 2021 Department of Environmental Quality Irish Channel Odors Report demonstrates that our facility is not the sole or primary source of any odors some have reported. This report can be found on the LDEQ website at https://www.deq.louisiana.gov/assets/docs/News_Releases/2021/LDEQissuesreportonodorsinIrishChannelsectionofNewOrleans.pdf

For background, BWC Terminal Harvey has operated safely and without environmental irregularities since its start-up in early 2015. Our company takes environmental performance and safety seriously. We will continue to maintain high operating standards and cooperate fully with those agencies tasked with monitoring environmental, health, and safety performance.

For appropriate context, please note that BWC Terminal operates in an area of intensive industrial activity. There are a total of 6 facilities within 2 miles of the Irish Channel neighborhood, 5 of which conduct the same operations as BWC with nearly identical product mixes. The attached graphic provides additional visual context.

The company has made significant investments in technology to further address any concerns that might exist. These include installing an odor-neutralizing system on our asphalt tanks and carbon absorption systems. These are not systems that mask odors, but rather eliminate them.

