BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA

FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. for LSU football’s season opener vs. UCLA on Sept. 4, sources tell WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet.

The band is not making the cross-country trip due to COVID-related budget cuts, sources say.

However, the Golden Band will travel for all of LSU’s four SEC road games this season.

The band will also travel if LSU advances to the postseason.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Old Metairie gate
FOX 8 Defenders: Nine months later, fence contractor delivers gate to JP homeowner

Latest News

NCAA NIL policy explained
NCAA NIL policy explained
Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7.
All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7
Dawson Odums
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Southeastern Lions
Southeastern’s aggressive approach pays off in Riverbell Classic