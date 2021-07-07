Jefferson Rise Charter begins school’s first football season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Football programs don’t just pop overnight.

Jefferson Rise has been building through their middle school team for a few years now, and have officially been given the go ahead by the LHSAA to join Class 2A this fall. Who’s bold enough to take this challenge on as head coach?

Former Tulane linebacker Trent Mackey, who also serves as the school’s Chief of Staff.

“Football’s my passion,” says Mackey. “I’ve been playing ball since I was seven years old.”

At one point, Mackey says he didn’t see himself coming back to the game. But now that he is, there are many lessons he wants to teach his athletes for how to be successful on and off the field.

“Hard work doesn’t guarantee success,” says Mackey. “But when you fail to work hard, it guarantees failure. For them to be here to compete and really work hard to get at the next level, you’re not going to win every game. You may not win every snap. But it’s the long game we’re talking about and how to succeed in life.”

Right now, the challenge is taking the athletes they have to work with and preparing them for their first season. Mackey says he expects a roster of about 30 players, but the majority of them haven’t played in two years since they didn’t have a 2020 middle school season.

“The basics is the thing,” says Mackey. “How they get in the stance? What’s this call? What are your reads? How to transition, how to open up and get out, cover skills. Basically, getting back to the basic things that make you a great athlete that we need to cover and hone in on. Because if you’ve been sitting at home for two years, you have to get back to it.”

As far as facilities, their current practice setting in the cafeteria / gymnasium combination is only temporary. Still under construction, a full weight room as well as a gym that we’re told will have the ability to lay turf on top of the court.

