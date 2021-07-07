BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh rework ‘Back That Thang Up’ into ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Juvenile performs with Mannie Fresh at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on Saturday,...
Juvenile performs with Mannie Fresh at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on Saturday, April 25, 2015 in New Orleans. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)(Barry Brecheisen | Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans-based rapper Juvenile, real name Terius Gray, and legendary producer Mannie Fresh, or Byron Thomas, have reworked their 1999 smash hit “Back That Thang Up” into a pro-vaccine anthem called “Vax That Thang Up.”

The new track is part of a campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cash Money greats, who appeared on the original track with Lil Wayne, teamed up with another New Orleans legend, No Limit’s Mia X.

This is the first time Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project.

“Back That Thang Up” peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Juvenile’s biggest hit single until the 2004 release of “Slow Motion.”

Rolling Stone reports the song is as “delightful and ridiculous as one would hope.”

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up,” goes the hook, “You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, Juvenile says he wanted to “do something positive for my people.”

“We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive,” he concluded.

In April of 2021, Juvenile was awarded a ceremonial key to the city of New Orleans by Mayor LaToya Cantrell for “his contributions to the music industry and being known as one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in the South.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Old Metairie gate
FOX 8 Defenders: Nine months later, fence contractor delivers gate to JP homeowner

Latest News

The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called...
Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show
New York-native Mohammed Fayaz created a mural celebrating local LGBTQ+ artists.
Spotify working with queer artists in New Orleans to Claim Your Space
Ponchatoula coffeehouse launches 'Couch Concerts'
‘Coffeehouse Couch Concerts’ coming to Ponchatoula to celebrate songwriting
Fiona Whelan Prine nominated for Member of the National Council on the Arts
Fiona Whelan Prine nominated for Member of the National Council on the Arts