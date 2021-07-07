BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana Mall snake gets a Twitter account

(WAFB / AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 28, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Cara, the 150-pound elusive mall snake, officially has a Twitter account now. The internet sure moves fast, doesn’t it?

@PythonCara’s account states “just let me shop and no one gets hurt.”

We can just let the account speak for itself. Click here to see.

