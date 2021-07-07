BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a distressed swimmer off Highway 93 East.

Family members told deputies the man went into the water and disappeared from their view a few minutes later.

Lifeguards were able to locate the 47-year-old victim about 75 yards off the beach.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but rescuers were unable to revive the man.

The victim is from Saint Martinville in St. Martin Parish.

Authorities did not release his name.

