LSU’s Jacob Berry impressive start for U.S. Collegiate National Team

LSU Baseball
New LSU baseball signee Jacob Berry (15) playing for U.S. Collegiate National Team.
New LSU baseball signee Jacob Berry (15) playing for U.S. Collegiate National Team.(USA Baseball Collegiate National Team)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - New LSU baseball signee Jacob Berry has had an impressive debut so far for the U.S. Collegiate National Team. Through four games Berry is hitting .500 leading the the Stars and he also has three home runs which is tops for the Stars as well.

The former Arizona Wildcat has scored four runs which also leads the Stars, he has collected one double and has a slugging percentage of 1.333%. His .500 batting average also leads the team. Berry an All-American in his one season at Arizona hit .352 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI.

RELATED: LSU adds Arizona All-American Jacob Berry

Berry, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly after former Arizona head baseball coach Jay Johnson was named LSU’s new head baseball coach earlier in June. Several other Arizona players have reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

RELATED: REPORT: 12 Arizona baseball players enter transfer portal

Berry’s new teammate, Dylan Crews is currently hitting .313 for the Stars going 5-for-16 at the plate, he has a double, a home run, and four RBI. His lone home run was a two-run shot that lifted the Stars past the Stripes on the Fourth of July for their first win.

