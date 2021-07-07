Metro Service Group owner says the company is working overtime to address trash collection concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The owner of Metro Service Group says the company is doing everything possible to hire more workers and get trash collection back on track.

Jimmie Woods sat down with a one-on-one interview with FOX 8 News about the staffing issues his company is experiencing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I understand the frustration that’s in various parts of the community,” said Woods. “We’re doing everything in our power to address that.”

Metro Service Group says it collects waste twice a week at approximately 70,000 homes in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, the Bywater, and parts of the Marigny. The company does not service residents in other parts of the city.

And the company says its efforts to catch up on any delayed routes are being coordinated with city government.

Still, some residents are annoyed by the inconvenience of not having trash collection when they expect it.

Resident Gregory Smith expressed concerns about trash attracting vermin.

“With this heat, maggots and flies and all of that, and just you know cats and just rodents, you know, you want to pick up stuff and package it even better since it’s going to sit out there longer,” he said.

Woods says his employees are working longer hours to pick up as much trash as possible.

“We’re working 16-hour days, six, seven days a week. Generally speaking, the guys come to the office four o’clock in the morning, they’re on the street by five o’clock and they’re out there until eight, nine o’clock every night,” said Woods

On June 28, Metro Service Group posted a message to its customers, titled “The Facts Around the Sanitation Worker Shortage and Delays in Waste and Recycling Pick-ups in New Orleans”. In that message, the company apologized for delays in waste collection and recycling and for the frustration those delays are causing.

Woods say progress has been made since the message was posted.

“We have since that time hired several additional drivers. We’re in the midst of a recruiting effort as we speak, that is ongoing,” he said.

And he says the company has boosted salaries.

“In the last 10 days we had a salary adjustment to our existing employees as well as the new ones coming on and we’re just going to be, continue to be aggressive in terms of getting our staffing back up to the level where it needs to be,” Woods stated.

In the meantime, Woods says he is getting help from other Waste Disposal Companies including Richard’s Disposal, Ramelli, Waste Pro and IV Waste.

“And only yesterday IV Waste, Sidney Torres came on board, and we welcome them all, but we’ve had three other companies supporting us before Torres came on,” said Woods.

He was asked if he was paying the other companies that are assisting in trash collection.

The short answer is yes,” said Woods.

He said that does not come without financial pressure.

“Well because in some instances, first of all, we’re still maintaining our own staff, and in some instances what we’re paying the contractors is above what we’re actually getting paid by the city,” said Woods.

According to Metro Service Group, under the contract signed with the city in 2017, the city pays the company $13.60 per home per month. And Metro says that is one of the lowest per-unit rates in the region.

“We are collecting more households than we’re being paid for, obviously, that has an effect on our bottom line,” said Woods.

Still, he says there have been no layoffs by his company.

“We have not had any layoffs in fact, as you know the residential waste volumes went up tremendously during the pandemic,” said Woods.

Mary Smith says she would like more communication about what to expect, in terms of trash collection.

“Forthright communication, Ms. Smith don’t put it out because we’re only coming once a month, and then once you tell me that, then we could work with you,” she said.

Woods says getting workers has become more competitive.

“It’s at the very end of the pandemic as we see light at the end of the tunnel, when the economy is starting to open up again that we’ve had these shortages and I think some of it is due to, one the economy opening up, folks having other opportunities to perhaps go into other areas of work,” said Woods.

Still, he said there is no doubt in his mind that his company is doing all it can to rectify the staffing and trash collection challenges.

“That is correct, no doubt in mind and we’ll continue to do that and we will get it back on track in the short-term,” said Woods.

Woods says he is not concerned that Metro’s contract with the city will become imperiled.

“I am not concerned about that because I have confidence, one in our staff, and our ability to get this job done. Two, we are operating in an environment where there’s been a nationally-declared emergency, you know, we’re doing the best that we can,” said Woods. “It’s not an isolated situation, Metro only, I mean this industry across the nation is feeling the same effects,” Woods stated.

