BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cara, the elusive 150-pound python missing inside the Mall of Louisiana, is becoming quite the sensation on social media.

Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has at least one fake Twitter account and a fake Facebook account.

Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has at least one fake Twitter account and a fake Facebook account.(Facebook)

One newly created Facebook page, for example, chronicles the snake’s imaginary journey around the mall.  The posts include one about how the snake got sick after riding the mall carousel and another about how long the line was at the Apple store.

Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has at least one fake Twitter account and a fake Facebook account.(Facebook)

As of Wednesday afternoon, one of the Twitter pages dedicated to the missing snake, (@Pythoncara), had 182 followers.

The snake disappeared from its glass enclosure at the Blue Zoo early Monday morning. The Blue Zoo is an animal exhibit set up inside a former clothing store in the mall.

Workers called East Baton Rouge Animal Control just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to request assistance in looking for the snake.

Blue Zoo workers said Wednesday they believe the snake is hiding out in their ceiling but have not actually seen it. They say she is “friendly” and is not venomous. They called in a plumber and an air-conditioning company to assist in the search. And, they reached out to local law enforcement to see if they would offer up a tracking dog to assist.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Old Metairie gate
FOX 8 Defenders: Nine months later, fence contractor delivers gate to JP homeowner

Latest News

Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Louisiana Mall snake gets a Twitter account
The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the pictured vehicle involved in a...
Vehicle of interest wanted in a homicide investigation, NOPD says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs a drill with senior offensive...
Overtime Podcast #243 - Saints Position Breakdown: Pass Catchers