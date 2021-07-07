Nicondra: The wet weather sticks around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical summer warm and muggies with plenty of showers and storms stay with us through most of the week. The wet start to July continues a trend. We’ll have more spotty storms across the region through the next few days. Many locations will see quick storms dropping 1 to 3 inches. Very isolated areas still have the opportunity to see extreme rain totals in the 5 o 6 inch range. These areas are very isolated and impossible to pin point. In between look for lots of dry time. The rain and clouds have one benefit helping keep temperatures a bit below normals in the upper 80s. Elsa is moving north through Georgia towards the eastern seaboard after a landfall in Florida earlier Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.