Nicondra: The wet weather sticks around

By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical summer warm and muggies with plenty of showers and storms stay with us through most of the week. The wet start to July continues a trend. We’ll have more spotty storms across the region through the next few days. Many locations will see quick storms dropping 1 to 3 inches. Very isolated areas still have the opportunity to see extreme rain totals in the 5 o 6 inch range. These areas are very isolated and impossible to pin point. In between look for lots of dry time. The rain and clouds have one benefit helping keep temperatures a bit below normals in the upper 80s. Elsa is moving north through Georgia towards the eastern seaboard after a landfall in Florida earlier Wednesday.

