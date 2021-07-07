Overtime Podcast #243 - Saints Position Breakdown: Pass Catchers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

In this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan look in-depth at wide receivers and tight ends. The Saints still have one of the league’s top talents in Michael Thomas, but we’re yet to see how the rest of how the depth chart will be ordered behind him. Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harris could all be poised to have breakout seasons. The same could be said for Adam Trautman, who enters year two as, presumably, the top tight end on the depth chart.

Sean Fazende on Marquez Callaway:

“Here’s a guy who fought his way onto the roster last year when it was very hard to do. He’s got good size. People don’t realize how complex it is for a young wide receiver to get on the field in this offense because every receiver essentially has to play every receiver position. Some plays you’re the X. Some plays you’re the Z. Sometimes you’re in the slot. Sometimes you might even line up in a flex tight end position because of the creativity and the evolution of Sean Payton’s offense. There are three plays on every play call. It’s a lot of information.”

Chris Hagan on Michael Thomas:

“I really think Michael Thomas is poised to remind the league how good he is. There’s a limited sample size of him working with Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. But just from Taysom Hill’s games, Michael Thomas seemed to be the most trusted target for him. He was probably the only guy that Taysom really anticipated throws with and trusted him to make the play. And also, I’m pretty sure if you go back and look at the brief time that Jameis Winston was in the San Francisco game, he targeted Michael Thomas a good bit. So I think he’s going to have a lot of targets. If he has a lot of targets, he’s going to have a lot of catches. That’s just the nature of it. That’s how good he is.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.