Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python

File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 12-foot Burmese python had still not been located as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, after escaping her enclosure inside the Mall of Louisiana.

The snake was housed inside Blue Zoo, an interactive aquarium inside the mall.

The Blue Zoo remained closed Wednesday.

Managers posted the following message to their Facebook page Wednesday morning:

“Friends, while our day and night search for Cara continues, we want to give you a quick update. We’ve brought in multiple snake experts to assist in the search, in addition to an animal tracker that is working with us throughout the evening and overnight. Local firefighters and police searched with us for several hours during the day yesterday. We’ve purchased night vision cameras to see more difficult areas, in addition to multiple motion sensor cameras. We’ve hired a company using infrared, additionally, local plumbing and HVAC companies continue to snake cameras throughout all possible openings and small areas. We have heat and food sources to draw her in as well and have a veterinarian on standby. Additionally, our Animal Care and Guest Relations Teams have been amazing, working day and night. We all love Cara and their dedication and passion for her return is evident. We have seen evidence of Cara moving within our ceiling space, which has many places for her to hide. We continue our search for Cara and remain voluntarily closed today for her safety. We’ll keep you updated here.”

