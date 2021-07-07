Ranking the Saints: #14 Latavius Murray

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Steady and strong. Two words used often to describe Saints running back Latavius Murray. That’s why he comes in at #14 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

Murray may not be flashed, but whenever he’s called upon, he does his job. In fact, you could make a cast that he could’ve been used even more. Last year Murray finished with 146 carries, 656 rushing yards for a respectable 4.5 yards per carry. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

Murray and Alvin Kamara form a formidable one-two combo in the Saints backfield. Regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job, the Saints will rely heavily on the run game in 2021. Murray will be a big part of that. The Saints will need his reliable nature once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.