Shelby: Same sun & stormy story, different day

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A mix of sun and storms will continue for the rest of the week. There will be some downpours at times but also periods of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.

Storm coverage will decrease some heading into the weekend. Rain will be spotty in nature allowing temperatures to soar even higher. That means temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will peak between 100 and 105 in the afternoon.

Elsa will move inland today and up the east coast through the remainder of the week. Additional tropical development is not expected through the weekend.

