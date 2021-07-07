BBB Accredited Business
Vehicle of interest wanted in a homicide investigation, NOPD says

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the pictured vehicle involved in a...
The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the pictured vehicle involved in a homicide that occurred on June 25(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the pictured vehicle involved in a homicide that occurred on June 25.

At around 2 a.m., the pictured vehicle was used to transport a stabbing victim, who eventually died of her injuries, to the hospital. The driver and passenger, in the unknown white sports utility vehicle, dropped the victim off and left the location. The ongoing investigation has revealed that the driver of the vehicle is known as “Shag” and the passenger is known as “Herman”. Both are believed to frequent the 1900 block of Port Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle and/or its owner is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

