Bruce: More rain in the forecast-Slightly drier weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly cloudy skies will will be the for the rest of the week. Rain moving north from the Gulf due to a Texas low will bring the best rain chances into the afternoon. There will be some downpours at times but also periods of dry skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.

BRUCE: rain from the Gulf moving mnorth will increase rain chances by early afternoon. it looks like high rain chances through Friday will slightly lower chances into the weekend. The tropics are quiet for now. pic.twitter.com/hvRZUaZYb7 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 8, 2021

Storm coverage will decrease slightly heading into the weekend. Rain will be spotty in nature allowing temperatures to soar even higher. That means temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will peak between 100 and 105 in the afternoon.

For now the tropics are quiet through the next 5 days.

