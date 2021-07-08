BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More rain in the forecast-Slightly drier weekend

Clouds and spotty storms
Clouds and spotty storms
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly cloudy skies will will be the for the rest of the week. Rain moving north from the Gulf due to a Texas low will bring the best rain chances into the afternoon. There will be some downpours at times but also periods of dry skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.

Storm coverage will decrease slightly heading into the weekend. Rain will be spotty in nature allowing temperatures to soar even higher. That means temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will peak between 100 and 105 in the afternoon.

For now the tropics are quiet through the next 5 days.

